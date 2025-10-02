MBDA signs Italian Navy Teseo Mk/E missile production contract, unveils HARPAX loitering munitions

MBDA has signed a contract with the Italian Navy for the production of the Teseo Mk2/E anti-ship missile.

The Teseo missile is the latest evolution of the Otomat/Teseo anti-ship weapon family and is set to replace the legacy Mk2/A version which is currently in service on the FREMM and Horizon-class frigates.

According to MBDA, the production contract follows the one signed in 2021. In October 2024, MBDA completed the first launch of the Teseo Mk2/E missile as part of its development programme which validated the design of the new elements of the missile and paved the way towards the