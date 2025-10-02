MBDA signs Italian Navy Teseo Mk/E missile production contract, unveils HARPAX loitering munitions
MBDA has signed a contract with the Italian Navy for the production of the Teseo Mk2/E anti-ship missile.
The Teseo missile is the latest evolution of the Otomat/Teseo anti-ship weapon family and is set to replace the legacy Mk2/A version which is currently in service on the FREMM and Horizon-class frigates.
According to MBDA, the production contract follows the one signed in 2021. In October 2024, MBDA completed the first launch of the Teseo Mk2/E missile as part of its development programme which validated the design of the new elements of the missile and paved the way towards the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
What could the realignment of China, Russia, India and Pakistan mean for defence aerospace markets?
As traditional Western alliances crumble and the wider strategic and economic background shifts, what does the realignment of relationships between these four countries mean for air power and the defence aerospace market?
-
L3Harris selected for South Korea’s Airborne Early Warning programme
L3Harris’ offer of its “Phoenix” aircraft saw it win over Saab’s GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft for the second phase of South Korea’s early warning requirement.
-
Lockheed Martin secures $12.5 billion Lot 18-19 F-35 production contract
The contract modification will cover production for the F-35 aircraft for the US Air Force, US Marine Corps and US Navy and include foreign military sales customers and programme partners.
-
Sikorsky wins five-year $11 billion US Marine Corps contract for CH-53K helicopters
The follow-on order for CH-53K helicopters is the largest one to date for the type and will see deliveries carried out from 2029 to 2034.