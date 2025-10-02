To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • MBDA signs Italian Navy Teseo Mk/E missile production contract, unveils HARPAX loitering munitions

MBDA signs Italian Navy Teseo Mk/E missile production contract, unveils HARPAX loitering munitions

2nd October 2025 - 08:41 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The Teseo Mk2/E missile being tested. (Photo: MBDA)

The Mk/E missile will equip Italy’s FREMM EVO class frigates while MBDA’s Italian arm unveiled two of its new family of loitering munitions to respond to the needs of the Italian Army.

MBDA has signed a contract with the Italian Navy for the production of the Teseo Mk2/E anti-ship missile.

The Teseo missile is the latest evolution of the Otomat/Teseo anti-ship weapon family and is set to replace the legacy Mk2/A version which is currently in service on the FREMM and Horizon-class frigates.

According to MBDA, the production contract follows the one signed in 2021. In October 2024, MBDA completed the first launch of the Teseo Mk2/E missile as part of its development programme which validated the design of the new elements of the missile and paved the way towards the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us