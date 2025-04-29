MBDA backs British startup to continue development on heavy-lift drone

MBDA has announced its investment in UK company Hybrid Drones which produces the Hydra 400 uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV).

The partnership, a continuation of its original collaboration, will see MBDA work with Hybrid Drones to integrate MBDA effectors and work alongside the smaller company to support new defence technologies.

According to Hybrid Drones, this is one of the first investments by MBDA in a UK-based SME, which it claimed underlined the UK’s defence industrial strategy to invest and support small businesses.

Dr Stephen Prior, CEO of Hybrid Drones Ltd, said: “In light of an increasing need to invest in our indigenous technological