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  • March Drone Digest: Long-range, low-cost loitering munitions are changing warfare economics

March Drone Digest: Long-range, low-cost loitering munitions are changing warfare economics

1st April 2026 - 16:20 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in London, UK

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The LUCAS is a development of the FLM-136, which was reverse-engineered from the Iranian Shahed-136. (Photo: Spektreworks)

The effective use of the Shahed-136 in the Iran war has highlighted the need for countries to acquire a domestically produced, low-cost, long-range loitering munition, with the US, Turkey and European nations all at various stages of developing a similar capability.

Following the launch of Operation Epic Fury on 28 February 2026, which marked the beginning of the 2026 Iran war, Iran launched a series of retaliatory strikes using missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) – primarily the Shahed-136

As the conflict progressed through March, Iranian long-range drone strikes across the region continued against military bases and embassies in many of Iran’s neighbouring nations.

While US allies have intercepted large numbers of Shaheds, many have hit their targets. Iran’s use of the drones has therefore been effective, particularly when considering the staggeringly low unit cost of around US$20,000, combined with the vehicle’s reported range of

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Matty Todhunter

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Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Air Desk Lead & Senior UAV Analyst for Defence Insight. He won …

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