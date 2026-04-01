March Drone Digest: Long-range, low-cost loitering munitions are changing warfare economics
Following the launch of Operation Epic Fury on 28 February 2026, which marked the beginning of the 2026 Iran war, Iran launched a series of retaliatory strikes using missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) – primarily the Shahed-136.
As the conflict progressed through March, Iranian long-range drone strikes across the region continued against military bases and embassies in many of Iran’s neighbouring nations.
While US allies have intercepted large numbers of Shaheds, many have hit their targets. Iran’s use of the drones has therefore been effective, particularly when considering the staggeringly low unit cost of around US$20,000, combined with the vehicle’s reported range of
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