Malaysia receives first leased AW139 helicopters

Raytheon gains StormBreaker production order
Raytheon will produce StormBreaker all-up rounds and containers for the USAF.
The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) is preparing to operationalise four leased AW139s as a stop-gap replacement for its retired Sikorsky S-61A Nuri fleet.
In a post on its Facebook page on 22 January, the RMAF stated that two helicopters had been delivered by Weststar Aviation to No. 3 Squadron at RMAF Butterworth on 4 December 2021, and that the remaining two aircraft will be delivered in February and April.
The RMAF has not declared the helicopters and the squadron operational yet, as training is ongoing with eight pilots and four air quartermasters at PWN Excellence facilities in Subang.
