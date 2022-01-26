To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Malaysia receives first leased AW139 helicopters

26th January 2022 - 23:51 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

RSS

The Weststar Aviation CEO presents an AW139 scale model to RMAF Chief Gen Ackbal Samad in a ceremony on 22 January at RMAF Butterworth. (RMAF)

Malaysia's air force is leasing four AW139 helicopters, and the first two were received last month.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) is preparing to operationalise four leased AW139s as a stop-gap replacement for its retired Sikorsky S-61A Nuri fleet.

In a post on its Facebook page on 22 January, the RMAF stated that two helicopters had been delivered by Weststar Aviation to No. 3 Squadron at RMAF Butterworth on 4 December 2021, and that the remaining two aircraft will be delivered in February and April.

The RMAF has not declared the helicopters and the squadron operational yet, as training is ongoing with eight pilots and four air quartermasters at PWN Excellence facilities in Subang.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us