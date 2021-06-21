Malaysia commences hunt for hybrid UAVs

Malaysia issued two separate tenders on 18 June for the supply of UAVs and ‘fitted for radio’ (FFR) vehicles for the Malaysian Army.

The UAV tender calls for two sets of UAVs for the army’s Military Intelligence battalion within two months of contract signing.

Each set is to comprise three fixed-wing hybrid VTOL vehicles, three portable ground control stations, three payloads (of not more than 2kg weight and having an EO camera, IR camera and laser rangefinder), three data links, a single command vehicle (a pickup chassis with rear cabin containing three crew seats and two consoles), a UAV ...