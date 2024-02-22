Tunisia’s C-130 aircraft set for major upgrade

Honeywell and ST Engineering Defence Aviation Services (STEDAS) have been selected for a major upgrade of the Tunisian Air Force’s (TAF’s) two C-130J-30 tactical transport aircraft.

The work will entail a new cockpit and mechanical component upgrades for the aircraft and will be the first integration of a Honeywell Aerospace Technologies solution by STEDAS.

The TAF has chosen Honeywell’s Cockpit Display System Retrofit (CDSR) glass cockpit solution, which provides various high-tech upgrades compared with legacy C-130 systems.

The CDSR solution, available in three-display and five-display options with large format LCD displays, flight controls, air data and altitude censors, has been designed to meet sustainability and modernisation needs.

Major improvements will include digital instruments, a multi-functional display and an array of peripherals such as the RDR7000 weather radar, a Traffic Collision Avoidance System and advanced flight controls.

The retrofits have been designed to provide TAF pilots and flight crew with improved safety, better flexibility and efficiency, and easier maintenance. Enhancements will be targeted in enhanced situational awareness, strategic route planning, streamlined crew interactions and reduced workloads.

In 2010, Tunisia ordered two C-130J-30 and received the first in April 2013 – the first-ever delivery of C-130J-30 on the continent – while the second arrived in January 2015.