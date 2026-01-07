Lockheed’s deal to triple PAC-3 MSE production opens doors to portfolio boost
Lockheed Martin and the US Department of Defense (DoD) have signed an agreement that would see the manufacturer triple its production and delivery of PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors.
According to the company, the seven-year agreement with the US DoD is designed to see annual capacity increase from 600 to 2,000 PAC-3 MSEs. An initial contract award is expected in FY2026.
Speaking to Shephard in November, Lockheed Martin missiles and fires president Tim Cahill said that the company was already well placed to ramp up production for its PAC-3 MSE interceptors – with a projected target of 750 by 2027. According to
