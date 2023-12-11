Lockheed rolls out first Belgian F-35 but software hitch delays homecoming

Belgium has been presented its first F-35A fighter jet by Lockheed Martin during a rollout ceremony at the manufacturer's production facility.

‘The introduction of the F-35 within the Belgian Air Force will enable us to continue to fulfil all our missions in the coming decades, in cooperation with our allies and partners in NATO, the EU and beyond,’ said Admiral Michel Hofman, chief of defence for the Belgian Armed Forces.

As Shephard previously reported, however, the fifth-generation fighters will not leave Lockheed Martin’s factory for Europe but for the US Air Force’s (USAF’s) Luke Air Force base where Belgian pilots