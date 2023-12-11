To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Lockheed rolls out first Belgian F-35 but software hitch delays homecoming

Lockheed rolls out first Belgian F-35 but software hitch delays homecoming

11th December 2023 - 11:47 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Belgium's request to purchase 34 F-35As was approved by the US State Department in January 2018. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Lockheed Martin has unveiled Belgium’s inaugural F-35, however, Technology Refresher 3 (TR-3) software setbacks have kept the fighter in the US which has impacted deployment and training plans.

Belgium has been presented its first F-35A fighter jet by Lockheed Martin during a rollout ceremony at the manufacturer's production facility.

‘The introduction of the F-35 within the Belgian Air Force will enable us to continue to fulfil all our missions in the coming decades, in cooperation with our allies and partners in NATO, the EU and beyond,’ said Admiral Michel Hofman, chief of defence for the Belgian Armed Forces.

As Shephard previously reported, however, the fifth-generation fighters will not leave Lockheed Martin’s factory for Europe but for the US Air Force’s (USAF’s) Luke Air Force base where Belgian pilots

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us