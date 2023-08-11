To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Delays in TR-3 software pushes out Belgian F-35A delivery timeline

11th August 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Belgium chose the F-35A over the Eurofighter Typhoon for the replacement programme of its F-16 fleet in 2018. (Photo: Belgian Air Force Twitter)

Belgium's plans to integrate F-35A fighter jets from Lockheed Martin hit a roadblock due to persistent delays in the deployment of the Technology Refresher 3 (TR-3) software.

Lockheed Martin is set to complete the assembly of the first two F-35A for the Belgian Air Force by the end of this year, but Belgium will not accept them due to delays in the introduction of Technology Refresher 3 (TR-3) software, Lockheed Martin told Shephard.

Belgium's request to purchase 34 F-35As, including four spare Pratt & Whitney engines, was approved by the US State Department in January 2018. The estimated cost of the FMS acquisition is $6.53 billion.

Belgium had chosen the F-35A over the Eurofighter Typhoon for the replacement programme of its F-16 fleet.

The F-35A Lightning

