Delays in TR-3 software pushes out Belgian F-35A delivery timeline

Lockheed Martin is set to complete the assembly of the first two F-35A for the Belgian Air Force by the end of this year, but Belgium will not accept them due to delays in the introduction of Technology Refresher 3 (TR-3) software, Lockheed Martin told Shephard.

Belgium's request to purchase 34 F-35As, including four spare Pratt & Whitney engines, was approved by the US State Department in January 2018. The estimated cost of the FMS acquisition is $6.53 billion.

Belgium had chosen the F-35A over the Eurofighter Typhoon for the replacement programme of its F-16 fleet.

The F-35A Lightning