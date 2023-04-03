Lockheed Martin wins new Hellfire and JAGM missile contract

The US Army has awarded Lockheed Martin a multiple-year production contract for Joint-Air-to-Ground Missiles (JAGM) and Hellfire missiles with a Program Year 1 (PY1) award total value of $439 million, the manufacturer announced on 3 April.

The deal will cover JAGM and Hellfire procurement and production support for the US Army and international customers.

The contract offers three additional follow-on awards starting in late 2023, allowing for a total contract value of up to $4.5 billion over the next four years.

‘Not only does this contract award support sustained production, but this is the first joint production contract award from the US government for JAGM and Hellfire,’ said Joey Drake, programme MD of air-to-ground missile systems at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.

‘This contract award, along with last year’s JAGM full-rate production decision, shows the army’s confidence in our product’s combat effectiveness and defensive capabilities, including its potential for longevity due to the support for increased production.’

Lockheed Martin said the JAGM programme anticipates a major increase in international demand, while the Hellfire currently has more than 30 Foreign Military Sales customers.

Both the JAGM and Hellfire systems are designed and developed in Orlando, Florida, and manufactured across various Lockheed Martin facilities in the US.

Earlier in March, the State Department agreed Poland's' request for 800 AGM-114R2 Hellfire II missiles for the Polish Army. The missiles will be integrated aboard the Leonardo AW149 helicopters ordered by the Polish MoD in summer 2022.

The value of the contract is estimated at $150 million and also covers four M36 Hellfire Captive Air Training Missiles plus technical support.