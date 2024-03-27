Lockheed Martin signs with Patria for F-35 landing gear doors
Finland’s Patria will manufacture 400 F-35 landing gear doors under a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed with Lockheed Martin as part of the deal which saw Finland purchase 64 aircraft.
This MoA has provided the contractual framework for the stand-up and qualification of a landing gear doors production line at Patria’s Halli facility in Jämsä, Finland. The production line will deliver landing gear doors for the F-35 global fleet.
It is the second deal signed between the two companies with the first one announced at the Paris Air Show last year for forward fuselage assemblies for 400 aircraft.
In addition to this work Patria is involved in the production of structural components and will establish co-production projects with Pratt & Whitney for the F135 engines powering Finnish F-35s.
Petri Hepola, chief programme officer, F-35 at Patria, said: “This long-term agreement is an important addition to Patria´s future capabilities [and] the further expertise of F-35 materials in connection with F-35 Forward Fuselage Assembly is essential for Finland´s security of supply.”
Patria said in a statement that “the agreement is one of many projects Lockheed Martin is partnering on with Finnish industry, universities, and research groups, focused on F-35 production, sustainment and defence-related technologies”.
Boeing starts construction on first final assembly facility outside North America
The site will manufacture the MQ-28 Ghost Bat, the first combat aircraft manufactured, engineered and designed in Australia in more than 50 years.
Saab charts course for next-gen Swedish fighter
Studies on future fighters conducted by Saab and the FMV will aim to explore technologies and operational concepts, including crewed and uncrewed systems.
First three MH-60R naval helicopters join Hellenic Navy
Greece has strengthened its naval prowess with the formal induction of the first three Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopters.