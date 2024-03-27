Lockheed Martin signs with Patria for F-35 landing gear doors

Finland’s Patria will manufacture 400 F-35 landing gear doors under a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed with Lockheed Martin as part of the deal which saw Finland purchase 64 aircraft.

This MoA has provided the contractual framework for the stand-up and qualification of a landing gear doors production line at Patria’s Halli facility in Jämsä, Finland. The production line will deliver landing gear doors for the F-35 global fleet.

It is the second deal signed between the two companies with the first one announced at the Paris Air Show last year for forward fuselage assemblies for 400 aircraft.

In addition to this work Patria is involved in the production of structural components and will establish co-production projects with Pratt & Whitney for the F135 engines powering Finnish F-35s.

Petri Hepola, chief programme officer, F-35 at Patria, said: “This long-term agreement is an important addition to Patria´s future capabilities [and] the further expertise of F-35 materials in connection with F-35 Forward Fuselage Assembly is essential for Finland´s security of supply.”

Patria said in a statement that “the agreement is one of many projects Lockheed Martin is partnering on with Finnish industry, universities, and research groups, focused on F-35 production, sustainment and defence-related technologies”.