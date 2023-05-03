Lockheed Martin receives order for nearly 130 new F-35s

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $7,7 million modification to a previously awarded advanced acquisition contract with the USAF.

This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of 126 Lot 17 F-35 aircraft to include 81 F-35A aircraft (43 for the USAF, eight for Finland, seven for Italy, six for the Netherlands, six for Poland, four for Japan, four for Belgium and three for Denmark).

It also includes 26 B variant of the F-35 jet (15 for the USMC, seven for the UK, two for Italy and two for Japan) and 19 C variant (13 for the USN and six for the USMC).

Additionally, this modification exercises options to provide for air system diminishing manufacturing sources integration, software data loads, critical safety items and red gear for the USAF, the USMC, the USN, non-DOD participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.

Work will be performed in different locations and is expected to be completed in August 2026.

The contracting activity is the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland.

This modification contract comes as Lockheed Martin is expected to fall short of its target for delivering 156 F-35 fighter jets in 2023 due to a three-month pause in engine deliveries and delays with the Tech Refresh 3 update.