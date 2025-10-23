Lockheed Martin emphasises self-funding efforts for “big bet” next-gen prototypes

Lockheed Martin has emphasised an adjustment to how the company spends internal research and development (R&D) funds towards “big-bet, home run” projects.

Speaking during the company’s Q3 earnings call, president and CEO Jim Taiclet said that Lockheed Martin’s approach to R&D allocation has shifted slowly over the last five years towards a focus on developing self-funded prototypes.

Once divided between business units for their own important programmes, an increasing level of the funding now goes towards what Taiclet termed as “real highlight corporate-level R&D programmes”.

The company hit a record quarter with a US$179 billion backlog and strong global demand for