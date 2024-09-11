To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Lockheed Martin wins Indian C-130J Super Hercules support contract

11th September 2024 - 10:10 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The Indian Air Force already operates a dozen C-130J aircraft. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

India has a requirement for as many as 80 medium transport aircraft and the country already operates 12 C-130J aircraft.

Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems have signed an agreement to establish an increased maintenance and support capability for India’s C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft which would allow the US company to better position itself to meet Indian requirements.

The teaming agreement will see the establishment of a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in India, expansion of production capability subject to regulation and establish additional production and assembly capacity in India if future contracts are awarded.

The Indian Air Force is looking to buy up to 80 medium transport aircraft and issued a Request for Information (RfI) last year and Lockheed Martin has offered the C-130J-30 Super Hercules.

All C-130J empennage assemblies are manufactured in the India, including for all new Super Hercules aircraft produced in the US, and since 2010 Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Ltd has manufactured more than 220 C-130J empennages.

Under the RfI, India has been looking for an aircraft with a payload of 18-30t and Shephard Defence Insight noted that the programme could be worth US$6–7 billion. Deliveries will be expected to begin within three years and would likely take place through to 2034–35.

