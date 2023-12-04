Lithuania orders three Airbus H145 helicopters for various roles
Lithuania has signed a contract with Airbus Helicopters for three H145M multi-mission helicopters to be used for special forces’ deployment and other roles.
Once delivered, the three new multi-role platforms will bring the total number of Airbus-manufactured helicopters operated by the eastern European country to 11. The contract value or delivery timeline were not disclosed by either Airbus or the Lithuanian government.
Airbus did outline the diverse spectrum of operations these helicopters have been designated for, however, including search and rescue, disaster relief and medevac, border patrol, firefighting, transport of donor organs and catering to the operational demands of Lithuania’s special forces.
‘We are allocating significant resources to provide our State Border Guard Service with state-of-the-art equipment such as the multi-mission H145 helicopters,’ said Agné Bilotaité, minister of interior for Lithuania.
‘Funded in part by the national budget and also thanks to European funding, the H145s will further strengthen the intelligence and response capabilities of our border guards, and contribute to Lithuania’s security,’ she added.
Airbus said that the new version of the helicopter added a new five-bladed rotor to the H145, increasing the useful load of the aircraft by 150kg.
The integration of new Safran engines, four-axis AFCS and Fenestron tail rotor was intended to improve safety and mission efficiency of the H145M. The platform’s unobstructed main cabin has been equipped with a flat floor and two rows of rails can be reconfigured.
The sliding side and rear clamshell doors, along with a high-set main rotor and Fenestron, offer 360° approachability for loading/unloading of armament, passengers or cargo, while the rotors are turning. It can seat two pilots and up to 10 passengers in crash-worthy, foldable seats.
Equipped with a generic weapon system, the H145M has been fitted with a mission computer, an EO system with TV, and IR cameras and a laser rangefinder (with laser designator as needed). It also features a targeting system with helmet-mounted sight and display, two multi-purpose weapon pylons and a choice of weapons load (12.7mm) machine guns, a 20mm cannon pod, 70mm rockets (conventional and laser-guided) or air-to-ground missiles.
More from Air Warfare
-
South Korea orders F-35 fighter munitions
The US has greenlit a potential Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to South Korea, entailing a package of F-35 ammunition valued at around $271 million.
-
UK P-8 Poseidons to get Sting Ray Mod 1 torpedoes
The UK MoD has confirmed the selection of the BAE Systems Sting Ray Mod 1 torpedo as the future torpedo capability for its P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) fleet, alongside the US Navy's Mk54 weapon.
-
Canada orders 14 Poseidon P-8A maritime patrol aircraft
Canada will purchase 14 Boeing P-8A Poseidon multi-mission aircraft to replace its ageing CP-140 Aurora fleet, joining Australia, New Zealand, US and UK as an operator of the aircraft type.
-
Eurofighter Typhoon electronic combat aircraft set to replace German Tornadoes
Germany has given the green light to replace its Tornado ECR aircraft with Eurofighter Typhoon EK, a dedicated variant for electronic combat and SEAD.
-
Spain signs deal with Airbus for SiRTAP MALE UAS
Spain’s MoD has signed a deal with Airbus for a new multirole UAS which will be ITAR-free and primarily designed for ISTAR operations. It has been planned for service with Spain, Colombia and Serbia.
-
15 more KC-46A multi-mission aerial refuellers bound for USAF
The US Air Force has ordered more Pegasus KC-46A multi-mission aerial refuelling aircraft with advanced communications and data connectivity.