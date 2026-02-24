Leonardo UK “optimistic” on further Proteus funding, confirms international interest
Leonardo executives have said the company is optimistic of further funding for its Proteus programme, ahead of the UK’s pending Defence Investment Plan (DIP), with the company also in discussions with international customers in the wake of successful flight tests.
The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) awarded Leonardo a four-year contract worth £60 million (US$82 million) in 2022 for the Rotary Wing Uncrewed Air Systems (RWUAS) Phase 3A Technology Demonstrator Programme – also known as ‘Proteus’.
The technology demonstrator initiative, developed by Leonardo at its UK base in Yeovil, is being carried out in partnership with the UK MoD to support the Royal
