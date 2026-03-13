Leonardo plans to fly uncrewed fighters alongside M-346 aircraft by mid-2026
Leonardo plans to fly two uncrewed fighter aircraft controlled by a M-346 light attack fighter aircraft this year, according to company CEO Roberto Cingolani, with first demonstrations by May to then be made public for mid-2026.
The test flight will involve crewed-uncrewed teaming (CUC-T) with Leonardo’s M-346 light attack aircraft as the crewed ‘mother’ aircraft controlling two uncrewed fighters as loyal wingman aircraft, Cingolani explained.
“The concept is, while we wait for the six-generation fighter…you can already provide to customers that don’t have the opportunity to buy very big systems, an adjunct that can be operated in conjunction with existing aircrafts,”
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