Leonardo details M-346FA offer to Poland

Leonardo has revealed further details of its proposal to supply M-346FA (Fighter Attack) combat aircraft to replace the Polish Air Force’s Cold War-era Sukhoi Su-22 fleet. ‘The current Polish interest is not yet related to an announced requirement, but the M-346FA appears to be suitable to replace the Su-22 fleet in a highly effective manner,’ according to Leonardo officials.

Underpinning Leonardo's offer is its existing relationship with Polish Air Force, which uses the M-346AJT trainer variant of the aircraft and its associated Ground Based Training System. According to Shephard Defence Insight, Poland has eight M-346AJTs in service, with ...