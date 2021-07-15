To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Air Warfare

Leonardo details M-346FA offer to Poland

15th July 2021 - 13:58 GMT | by Grzegorz Sobczak in Warsaw

Leonardo sees the M-346FA as a natural Su-22 replacement. (Image: Leonardo)

Italian OEM hints at wide industrial and development cooperation potential if the Polish Air Force opts to replace its Su-22 fleet with the M-346FA.

Leonardo has revealed further details of its proposal to supply M-346FA (Fighter Attack) combat aircraft to replace the Polish Air Force’s Cold War-era Sukhoi Su-22 fleet. ‘The current Polish interest is not yet related to an announced requirement, but the M-346FA appears to be suitable to replace the Su-22 fleet in a highly effective manner,’ according to Leonardo officials.

Underpinning Leonardo's offer is its existing relationship with Polish Air Force, which uses the M-346AJT trainer variant of the aircraft and its associated Ground Based Training System. According to Shephard Defence Insight, Poland has eight M-346AJTs in service, with ...

