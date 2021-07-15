Leonardo details M-346FA offer to Poland

BAE Systems provides missile warning capability to US Army
BAE Systems has received a $62million contract from the US Army to deliver their 2CAWS.
Leonardo has revealed further details of its proposal to supply M-346FA (Fighter Attack) combat aircraft to replace the Polish Air Force’s Cold War-era Sukhoi Su-22 fleet. ‘The current Polish interest is not yet related to an announced requirement, but the M-346FA appears to be suitable to replace the Su-22 fleet in a highly effective manner,’ according to Leonardo officials.
Underpinning Leonardo's offer is its existing relationship with Polish Air Force, which uses the M-346AJT trainer variant of the aircraft and its associated Ground Based Training System. According to Shephard Defence Insight, Poland has eight M-346AJTs in service, with ...
Aerovironment has received a new contract from USSOCOM that will include the use of fixed wing Jump 20 UAVs for ISR services.
Pakistan wants a fleet of ten long-range maritime patrol aircraft, and conversion of the first three has been contracted.
Serco to more than double employees at RAF Brize Norton as part of MoD support contract.
Indian Navy expands maritime capabilities with the delivery of the tenth Poseidon P-8I aircraft.
Raytheon will begin production of its Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) for the USN following the successful Milestone C decision.