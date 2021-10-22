Leonardo AWHero achieves first military certification

NAVAIR expands F-35 Block 4 development effort
NAVAIR awards Lockheed Martin a contract to support flight tests and capabilities for the most advanced version of the F-35.
The AWHero UAV has received basic military certification from the Italian MoD's Directorate for Air Armaments and Airworthiness, Leonardo announced on 22 October.
The company claimed this marks the first-ever approval for a 200kg rotary-wing UAS.
AWHero has been in development since 2012, with the first prototype unveiled in 2018 and a more aerodynamic variant unveiled in 2019.
The UAV was developed to provide a low-cost and low maintenance solutions for security, utility, tactical battlefield surveillance and maritime missions.
AWHero is powered by a heavy fuel engine which allows a top speed of 90kt and mission endurance of 6h with a 35kg payload. Its multiple payload capacity allows the UAV to carry EO/IR sensor gimbal in the nose or in the fuselage.
Leonardo noted in a statement that the newly acquired certification is based on elements of the NATO STANAG 4702 standardisation agreement, which sets specific interoperability requirements for rotary-wing UAS.
The military certification represents an important milestone for the development of AWHero, which is currently being considered in a few international tenders.
Shephard reported in March 2021 that Northrop Grumman Australia teamed up with Leonardo to offer AWHero in the Project Sea 129 Phase 5 Block 1 tender, which aims to deliver a next-generation UAS for the Royal Australian Navy.
The two companies have been down selected to move to the next phase.
