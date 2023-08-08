Leonardo AW249 prototype performs tests in Spain

The first prototype of the Leonardo AW249 New Exploration and Escort Helicopter (NEES) is currently deployed to Spain to undertake hot weather testing at Palma del Rio, near Cordoba.

This helicopter represents the second iteration of the Fenice ('Phoenix’). The appellation for the AW249 was unveiled by General Andrea Di Stasio, Commander within the Italian Army Aviation.

The helicopter conducted its inaugural flight from the Leonardo Helicopters' facility located in Vergiate on March 19 this year. The initial target for test flight activities was 2020 but was delayed for undisclosed reasons.

The Fenice is said to spend one month in