To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Leonardo AW249 prototype performs tests in Spain

8th August 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The AW249 will feature an advanced integrated defensive aids suite, ballistic tolerance, crashworthiness and low detectability. (Photo: Leonardo Helicopters)

The aircraft carrying out hot weather tests in Spain represents the second iteration of the AW249 NEES Fenice attack helicopter.

The first prototype of the Leonardo AW249 New Exploration and Escort Helicopter (NEES) is currently deployed to Spain to undertake hot weather testing at Palma del Rio, near Cordoba.

This helicopter represents the second iteration of the Fenice ('Phoenix’). The appellation for the AW249 was unveiled by General Andrea Di Stasio, Commander within the Italian Army Aviation.

The helicopter conducted its inaugural flight from the Leonardo Helicopters' facility located in Vergiate on March 19 this year. The initial target for test flight activities was 2020 but was delayed for undisclosed reasons.

The Fenice is said to spend one month in

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us