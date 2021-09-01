Leidos carries on support for ex-Afghan aircraft

L3Harris to modernise and sustain AN/ALQ-172
USAF picks contractor for to EW technology aboard large aircraft.
Leidos has received a $20.95 million, one-year contract modification from US Army Contracting Command to continue providing over-the-horizon contractor logistics support from the UAE for Mi-17 helicopters and Pilatus PC-12 turboprop aircraft formerly operated by the Special Mission Wing of the Afghan Air Force (AAF).
FY2021 Afghanistan Security Forces Funds worth $20.95 million were obligated at the time of the award, the DoD announced on 31 August.
Several Mi-17s and PC-12s were flown to Uzbekistan after the Afghan government collapsed in mid-August 2021.
The most recent data from Shephard Defence Insight, collected before the Taliban victory in Afghanistan, showed that about 40 Mi-17s remain in service in Afghanistan out of a total of 301 delivered.
A total of 18 PC-12s were in service with the AAF, having been provided in 2015 for the Special Mission Wing via an FMS deal.
USAF picks contractor for to EW technology aboard large aircraft.
V-Bat small UAS demonstrates GPS-denied navigation and target designation capabilities.
New and innovative UAV designs continue to flood out of Chinese companies and institutes, while the PLA is getting bolder about flying them farther afield too.
Russian light multipurpose guided missile has probably seen combat in Syria and it was displayed at Army-2021 with an export designation.
If it passes state trials and enters serial production, the Ka-52M could become a valuable asset for Russian ISR and long-range strike missions.
Boeing to provide precision-guided munitions to ROK as part of a possible $258 million FMS.