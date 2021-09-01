Leidos carries on support for ex-Afghan aircraft

Mi-17 helicopter in Afghan Air Force livery. (Photo: USAF/Staff Sgt Todd Pouliot)

Over-the-horizon maintenance continues for helicopters and turboprop aircraft formerly operated by the Afghan Air Force.

Leidos has received a $20.95 million, one-year contract modification from US Army Contracting Command to continue providing over-the-horizon contractor logistics support from the UAE for Mi-17 helicopters and Pilatus PC-12 turboprop aircraft formerly operated by the Special Mission Wing of the Afghan Air Force (AAF).

FY2021 Afghanistan Security Forces Funds worth $20.95 million were obligated at the time of the award, the DoD announced on 31 August.

Several Mi-17s and PC-12s were flown to Uzbekistan after the Afghan government collapsed in mid-August 2021.

The most recent data from Shephard Defence Insight, collected before the Taliban victory in Afghanistan, showed that about 40 Mi-17s remain in service in Afghanistan out of a total of 301 delivered.

A total of 18 PC-12s were in service with the AAF, having been provided in 2015 for the Special Mission Wing via an FMS deal.