To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • L3Harris selected for South Korea’s Airborne Early Warning programme

L3Harris selected for South Korea’s Airborne Early Warning programme

1st October 2025 - 11:46 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

An artist’s rendering of the L3Harris ‘Phoenix’ aircraft for South Korea. (Photo: L3Harris)

L3Harris’ offer of its “Phoenix” aircraft saw it win over Saab’s GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft for the second phase of South Korea’s early warning requirement.

South Korea’s Defense Acquisition and Program Administration (DAPA) has announced its selection of L3Harris’ ‘Phoenix’ Global 6500 platform as the winner of its Airborne Early Warning and Control competition.

The contract, worth KRW3.1 trillion (US$2.2 billion), will see the four aircraft produced and delivered by 2032. A formal contract will be signed in November between DAPA and L3Harris, the procurement agency confirmed, with the programme launch also scheduled to start.

L3Harris beat Saab’s GlobalEye aircraft in the competition to be selected by South Korea in the final stage of the bidding process as it scored an overall higher evaluation score

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us