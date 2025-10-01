L3Harris selected for South Korea’s Airborne Early Warning programme
South Korea’s Defense Acquisition and Program Administration (DAPA) has announced its selection of L3Harris’ ‘Phoenix’ Global 6500 platform as the winner of its Airborne Early Warning and Control competition.
The contract, worth KRW3.1 trillion (US$2.2 billion), will see the four aircraft produced and delivered by 2032. A formal contract will be signed in November between DAPA and L3Harris, the procurement agency confirmed, with the programme launch also scheduled to start.
L3Harris beat Saab’s GlobalEye aircraft in the competition to be selected by South Korea in the final stage of the bidding process as it scored an overall higher evaluation score
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
US Army awards nearly $6 billion in contracts for CUAS interceptors and UAS systems
A contract of $5 billion was awarded to Raytheon by the US Army, while a $982 million contract award for uncrewed systems was scooped to Mistral Group.
-
Sikorsky wins five-year $11 billion US Marine Corps contract for CH-53K helicopters
The follow-on order for CH-53K helicopters is the largest one to date for the type and will see deliveries carried out from 2029 to 2034.
-
Helsing targets European market with new CA-1 combat drone
The UCAV, designed by Helsing’s subsidiary Grob Aircraft, will start ground tests in the coming months and is aiming to have a production-ready version by 2029.
-
Germany approved for possible $1.23 billion AMRAAM acquisition
The potential foreign military sale for up to 400 missiles could be used to enhance Germany’s F-35 programme.