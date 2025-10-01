L3Harris selected for South Korea’s Airborne Early Warning programme

South Korea’s Defense Acquisition and Program Administration (DAPA) has announced its selection of L3Harris’ ‘Phoenix’ Global 6500 platform as the winner of its Airborne Early Warning and Control competition.

The contract, worth KRW3.1 trillion (US$2.2 billion), will see the four aircraft produced and delivered by 2032. A formal contract will be signed in November between DAPA and L3Harris, the procurement agency confirmed, with the programme launch also scheduled to start.

L3Harris beat Saab’s GlobalEye aircraft in the competition to be selected by South Korea in the final stage of the bidding process as it scored an overall higher evaluation score