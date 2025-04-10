L3Harris moves forward with aerial, CUAS & software solutions

The US aerospace and defence company L3Harris provided updates on its several maritime-related projects at a briefing in early April.

This updates included: the upgrading of a fleet of 135 P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (MPA); plans to test the Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (Vampire) counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) aboard naval platforms; and the continued development of the Amorphous software to control a variety of uncrewed systems, including uncrewed surface vessels (USVs).

The first four P-8A aircraft are already being modernised at L3Harris’ facilities in Waco, Texas. Jason Lambert, president at L3Harris Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, said the first