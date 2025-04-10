To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

L3Harris moves forward with aerial, CUAS & software solutions

10th April 2025 - 19:45 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Four P-8A Poseidon aircraft are being modernised at L3Harris’ facility in Texas. (Photo: L3Harris Technologies)

L3Harris Technologies is investing in new systems and software for maritime operations and modernising the US Navy’s fleet of MPAs

The US aerospace and defence company L3Harris provided updates on its several maritime-related projects at a briefing in early April.

This updates included: the upgrading of a fleet of 135 P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (MPA); plans to test the Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (Vampire) counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) aboard naval platforms; and the continued development of the Amorphous software to control a variety of uncrewed systems, including uncrewed surface vessels (USVs).

The first four P-8A aircraft are already being modernised at L3Harris’ facilities in Waco, Texas. Jason Lambert, president at L3Harris Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, said the first

