L3Harris moves forward with aerial, CUAS & software solutions
The US aerospace and defence company L3Harris provided updates on its several maritime-related projects at a briefing in early April.
This updates included: the upgrading of a fleet of 135 P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (MPA); plans to test the Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (Vampire) counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) aboard naval platforms; and the continued development of the Amorphous software to control a variety of uncrewed systems, including uncrewed surface vessels (USVs).
The first four P-8A aircraft are already being modernised at L3Harris’ facilities in Waco, Texas. Jason Lambert, president at L3Harris Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, said the first
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Shield AI unveils V-Bat block upgrade
The heavy-fuel engine V-Bat was officially showcased at Sea Air Space, after it was first teased in February 2025.
-
Czech Republic confirms new Sweden offer on Gripen aircraft lease
The current lease period for the 14 Gripen C/D aircraft flown by the Czech Air Force will come to an end in 2027. This new offer proposes that 12 Gripen aircraft will be leased after 2027.
-
US Air Force to test Northrop Grumman’s next-gen connectivity capabilities in the CJADC2
NG InSight will be evaluated in support of the USAF Battle Network.
-
USAF’s VENOM programme advances with modifications and autonomous testing
The first fully modified aircraft is expected to begin testing by the end of 2025, according to the US Air Force.
-
Embraer and Denel to explore working on C-390 Millennium
The South African aerospace and defence company has signed an MoU with Embraer to collaborate on manufacturing the aircraft as well as MRO work for the C-390 Millennium.