L3Harris begins work on South Korean AEW&C aircraft, eyes further international opportunities
L3Harris has begun work missionising the Bombardier Global 6500 business jets for South Korea’s airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) requirements, with the company seeing further export potential for its AERIS X solution in the wake of its most recent contract win.
South Korea announced it had formally selected L3Harris and its AERIS X system for its AEW&C aircraft requirement in October 2025.
With a programme value of around US$2.26 billion, the company has been contracted to deliver modified Bombardier Global 6500 AEW&C aircraft, partnering with Bombardier, IAI, Elta Systems and Korean Air.
Speaking to Shephard with updates on the
