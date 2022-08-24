Korean Air to develop a loyal wingman for ROKAF
Korean Air Aerospace Division (KAL-ASD) has been selected as the preferred bidder to develop a new loyal wingman UAV platform for South Korea’s military as part of national manned-unmanned teaming efforts.
The Agency for Defense Development (ADD) awarded a ‘stealth UAV squadron development’ contract to Korean Air on 12 August, according to a press release by the latter several days later.
The envisaged system will see three or four such loyal wingmen supporting a single crewed combat aircraft, to create squadrons of stealthy UAVs.
ADD’s development of the new UAV commenced last November, and its basic design has been finalised.
