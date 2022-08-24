To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Korean Air to develop a loyal wingman for ROKAF

24th August 2022 - 05:21 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Here is concept artwork showing four loyal wingmen accompanying a notional sixth-generation fighter. (Image: Korean Air)

South Korea is joining the loyal wingman bandwagon, with a domestic company contracted to produce a detailed design for a new UAV.

Korean Air Aerospace Division (KAL-ASD) has been selected as the preferred bidder to develop a new loyal wingman UAV platform for South Korea’s military as part of national manned-unmanned teaming efforts.

The Agency for Defense Development (ADD) awarded a ‘stealth UAV squadron development’ contract to Korean Air on 12 August, according to a press release by the latter several days later.

The envisaged system will see three or four such loyal wingmen supporting a single crewed combat aircraft, to create squadrons of stealthy UAVs.

ADD’s development of the new UAV commenced last November, and its basic design has been finalised.

