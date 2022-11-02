To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

KAI receives development contract for Korean marines' attack helicopter

2nd November 2022 - 08:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

South Korean marines will adopt a Marine Attack Helicopter design based on the MUH-1. (Image: KAI)

KAI's contract to develop a home-grown marine attack helicopter for South Korea's marine corps means the service will not field a dedicated tandem-seat design such as the Apache or Viper.

On 27 October, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) signed a contract with South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) that covered development of a new attack helicopter.

The contract was worth KRW438.4 billion ($307.4 million), and at the end of the 46-month development period, KAI will have completed three prototype Marine Attack Helicopters (MAHs).

The MAH is based on the MUH-1 Marineon, itself a variant of the KUH-1 Surion. Because of this commonality (claimed to be running at 96% with the MUH-1) and interoperability, KAI said it should ‘reduce the budget and improve air operational capability’.

It will also

