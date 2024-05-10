KAI proposes Surion variants to fill Malaysian helicopter capability gaps

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) is aiming to meet the various helicopter requirements of the three services of the Malaysian Armed Forces with the different variants of the KUH-1 Surion, said Jerald Lee, deputy senior manager of the rotorcraft business team for KAI.

Lee said that the Surion’s range of variants not only allows it to meet the different helicopter requirements of the Malaysian Army, Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) but also provides the country with a common platform, simplifying it logistical and maintenance needs.

However, Shephardunderstands that while Malaysian Armed Forces Headquarters issued