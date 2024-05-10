To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • KAI proposes Surion variants to fill Malaysian helicopter capability gaps

KAI proposes Surion variants to fill Malaysian helicopter capability gaps

10th May 2024 - 11:30 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

RSS

The utility version of the Surion helicopter could meet the Malaysian Army’s planned tactical helicopter procurement. (Photo: KAI)

Despite previous challenges in unifying procurement efforts across the Malaysian Armed Forces services, KAI has aimed to offer tailored Surion variants to fulfil specific requirements.

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) is aiming to meet the various helicopter requirements of the three services of the Malaysian Armed Forces with the different variants of the KUH-1 Surion, said Jerald Lee, deputy senior manager of the rotorcraft business team for KAI.

Lee said that the Surion’s range of variants not only allows it to meet the different helicopter requirements of the Malaysian Army, Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) but also provides the country with a common platform, simplifying it logistical and maintenance needs.

However, Shephardunderstands that while Malaysian Armed Forces Headquarters issued

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Dzirhan Mahadzir

Author

Dzirhan Mahadzir

Dzirhan Mahadzir is a freelance defense journalist and analyst based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, who …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us