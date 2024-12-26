To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • JF-17 fighter fills expanding niche in a competitive geopolitical market

JF-17 fighter fills expanding niche in a competitive geopolitical market

26th December 2024 - 12:05 GMT | by Edward Hunt

RSS

The JF-17 has received orders from three countries: Azerbaijan, Myanmar and Nigeria. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Shimin Gu)

With orders from three countries, 2024 is unlikely to be the last of the export years for the joint Pakistan-Chinese fighter jet.

With Azerbaijan becoming the third export customer of the JF-17 fighter in September 2024, along with sales to Myanmar and Nigeria, the orders from low-ranking operators are unlikely to pave the way for the aircraft as a short-term, major export success.

These modest contract wins have, however, been relatively unusual for a new small aircraft programme and have signalled a new arrival in an extremely competitive market. When set against the wider geopolitical backdrop, the significance of these deals is even greater. The F-35 is cleaning up the ‘Western zone’ while the F-16 is perceived to be on a decline

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Edward Hunt

Author

Edward Hunt

Edward has worked in the aerospace and defence Industry since 2005, initially for Jane’s and then …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us