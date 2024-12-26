JF-17 fighter fills expanding niche in a competitive geopolitical market
With Azerbaijan becoming the third export customer of the JF-17 fighter in September 2024, along with sales to Myanmar and Nigeria, the orders from low-ranking operators are unlikely to pave the way for the aircraft as a short-term, major export success.
These modest contract wins have, however, been relatively unusual for a new small aircraft programme and have signalled a new arrival in an extremely competitive market. When set against the wider geopolitical backdrop, the significance of these deals is even greater. The F-35 is cleaning up the ‘Western zone’ while the F-16 is perceived to be on a decline
