Japan’s first KC-46A completes test refuelling flight

IDEF 2021: 'Turkish DARPA' targets live tests for Kuzgun
TÜBİTAK-SAGE displays modular guided munitions and guidance kits at IDEF 2021.
The first Boeing KC-46A tanker built for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) recently refuelled another KC-46A tanker, and itself received fuel from the other tanker, during a test flight in Washington state.
Japan is the KC-46 programme’s first non-US customer and is scheduled to receive its first aircraft this year.
In March 2020, the US State Department announced that it has approved a possible FMS to Israel of eight KC-46 tanker aircraft for an estimated cost of $2.4 billion, making it the second non-US customer.
The tanker is capable of refuelling USAF, USN, USMC and JASDF aircraft.
The USAF initially awarded Boeing a contract for the JASDF’s first KC-46A tanker in December 2017 and a second Japanese tanker is already in production.
The contract modification awarded to Boeing in June 2021 brought the total cumulative face value of the KC-46 contract to $898.67million.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the two KC-46As will join the JASDF’s current fleet of four KC-767J tankers.
The USAF will use the KC-46A to refuel joint and coalition aircraft via a boom or drogue system, and to augment the airlift fleet with cargo, passenger and aeromedical evacuation capabilities.
TÜBİTAK-SAGE displays modular guided munitions and guidance kits at IDEF 2021.
The American service provider has recently taken delivery of its third of four ex-Singapore KC-135R tankers.
India will import GE engines for upcoming LCA Mk1A fighters, but still plans to domestically assemble them for the Mk2.
Hughes to offer satellite networking solutions as part of a USAF contract to support the development of the ABMS.
Two contracts cover the provision of MX-10D, MX-15D and MX-20 EO/IR sensors for USN and special forces.
USAF awards a new contract to develop and demonstrate autonomous technologies.