Japan selects T-6 Texan II for pilot training

Textron Aviation Defense has announced that, in cooperation with Kanematsu Group, its Beechcraft T-6 Texan II Integrated Training System (ITS) has been selected to modernise pilot training for the JASDF.

According to Textron, finalisation of the contract is expected in 2025. While Textron did not disclose how many of the aircraft had been acquired, in December 2024 Shephard learned that Japan would buy the T-6JP aircraft - a variant that builds upon the baseline T-6C - along with six simulators.

Shephard Defence Insight estimates that 36 of the type will be bought, with a contract expected after Japan’s new defence budget in April 2025.

Travis Tyler, president and CEO, Textron Aviation Defense said: “This selection affirms the capabilities of our T-6 Texan II Integrated Training System to enable a well-equipped, prominent and highly skilled JASDF to meet the challenges of the 21st century.”

Speaking to Shephard in December, Tom Webster, VP of sales at Textron Aviation Defense said: “The T-6 Integrated Training System (ITS) is a proven, highly capable, best-value system which enables the JASDF to fulfil not only their current training requirements, but can also grow and adapt to keep pace with evolving future requirements.”

Japan is currently modernising its training programme and fleet. The T-6 Texan II variant will replace its 49 Fuji/Subaru T-7 aircraft.

It will join other air forces in Asia to use this training aircraft, including Thailand and Vietnam. The T-6C covers a range of training programmes, from initial pilot screening to advanced operational training.

