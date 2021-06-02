Japan to deploy mobile radar to monitor Chinese activity in Pacific

Indonesian Navy receives ScanEagles from US
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
Japan's MoD plann to deploy a mobile aircraft control and warning squadron of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) on the Ogasawara Islands, an archipelago 1,000km south of Tokyo in the Pacific Ocean, Japanese media reported on 31 May.
The JASDF has 28 fixed ground radar sites to conduct continuous surveillance of Japanese airspace. However, the Ogasawara Islands are a blank area for air defence surveillance because no fixed ground radar is deployed there.
The Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning has passed between Okinawa and Miyako Island more than ten times since 2016, and Chinese carriers will certainly expand ...
Leonardo provides DIRCM system for Global 7500 aircraft.
The second Global Hawk for Japan has flown, while production is under way of the UH-2 utility helicopter.
CH-53K deal for Sikorsky includes nine aircraft plus various support services.
USAF has placed an order worth $146 million for further installations of Northrop Grumman’s LAIRCM system.
Change is afoot for the French fleet of MQ-9 Reapers.