Japan cleared for more KC-46A aerial refuelling aircraft under $4.1 billion deal

The US State Department has approved the sale of up to nine Boeing KC-46A air refuelling tankers to Japan under a US$4.1 billion which includes a range of ancillary equipment.

Aside from the aircraft, the deal includes up to 18 PW 4062 turbofan engines, up to 16 AN/ALR-69A radar warning receivers, up to 33 Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure (LAIRCM) Guardian laser turret assemblies and up to 18 LAIRCM system processor replacements.

Also included is missile warning sensors, cartridge actuated devices and propellent actuated devices, AN/PYQ-10 simple key loaders and AN/APX-119 Identification Friend or Foe transponders.

The aircraft will join a fleet of six already operated by the Japanese Air Self Defence Force (JASDF).

On 29 November 2022, the US Department of Defense announced the sale of an additional two KC-46As to the JASDF taking the number to six tankers. The 2022 contract was worth $398.2 million and the cumulative contractual value of the six tankers was $1.3 billion.

The KC-46As are operated by 405 Air Refuelling Squadron, a JASDF unit stood up in December 2020 to operate the new tankers.

Japan was the first export customer for the KC-46A, for which Japanese subcontractors produce about 16% of its airframe for Boeing.

The KC-46As can refuel Japanese, as well as American aircraft, and they supplement a quartet of KC-767J tankers already in JASDF service.

