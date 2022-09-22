To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Japan belatedly plans to introduce armed UAVs

22nd September 2022 - 02:32 GMT | by Koji Miyake in Tokyo

RSS

The JGSDF has deployed Insitu’s ScanEagle UAV, but the country is now eyeing armed UAVs and loitering munitions. (Koji Miyake)

Japan has been lagging behind in the application of military UAVs, but current conflicts have prompted it to realise the need for armed UAVs and loitering munitions.

The Japanese MoD has decided to trial armed UAVs from FY2023, according to Japanese media, and it will introduce hundreds of them from FY2025 onwards.

The UAVs to be tested will likely be mainly loitering munitions such as the Israeli Harop or American Switchblade. Furthermore, missile-carrying UAVs in the category of the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 will also be introduced.

The only UAVs currently in use by Japan are for reconnaissance missions, such as the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s RQ-4 Global Hawk, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s ScanEagles and FFOS/FFRS observation rotary-winged UAVs.

The Japanese MoD has belatedly decided

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Koji Miyake

Author

Koji Miyake

Koji Miyake is a Tokyo-based writer.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us