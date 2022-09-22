Japan belatedly plans to introduce armed UAVs

The Japanese MoD has decided to trial armed UAVs from FY2023, according to Japanese media, and it will introduce hundreds of them from FY2025 onwards.

The UAVs to be tested will likely be mainly loitering munitions such as the Israeli Harop or American Switchblade. Furthermore, missile-carrying UAVs in the category of the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 will also be introduced.

The only UAVs currently in use by Japan are for reconnaissance missions, such as the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s RQ-4 Global Hawk, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s ScanEagles and FFOS/FFRS observation rotary-winged UAVs.

