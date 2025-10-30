Italy moves to procure third batch of 29 AW249 helicopters
Italy has begun efforts to procure a third batch of AW249 Fenice attack helicopters at a cost of €1.22 billion (US$1.41 billion) for the Italian Army, according to draft parliamentary documents submitted by the Italian Minister of Defence.
The proposed measure calls for the completion and development of the 29 AW249 helicopters to Full Operational Capability (FOC) configuration, along with the upgrade to FOC for the 19 platforms previously ordered.
If approved, the third phase of the programme, dubbed Nuovo Elicottero da Esplorazione e Scorta (NEES) or New Exploration and Escort Helicopter, is expected to start in 2026 and conclude around 2032. Deliveries
More from Air Warfare
October Drone Digest: Growing desire for CCAs and new VTOL technology unveiled
During October 2025, several countries and organisations signalled their intention to acquire loyal wingman uncrewed aircraft systems — designated by the US Air Force as Collaborative Combat Aircraft — or to study the capability further, while various new uncrewed helicopters were showcased.
Australia starts upgrade programme for P-8A Poseidon fleet
The upgrades will work to strengthen the country’s maritime surveillance and anti-submarine capabilities, with one more aircraft due to be delivered by 2026.
Textron firms up potential bid for US Navy Undergraduate trainer contract
The company has said it would assemble its Beechcraft M-346N aircraft at its east Wichita campus with significant investment placed to modernise the hub if it wins the contract.
Airbus to position Eurofighter Typhoon for Portugal’s F-16 replacement requirement
The MoU with AED Cluster Portugal will see the two organisations work together on studies to create a pitch to replace the country’s current F-16 fleet.
PGZ and Anduril to work on Polish variant of Barracuda-500M missile
The memorandum of understanding signed also included a wider strategic plan to co-develop autonomous air systems for the Polish Armed Forces.
Turkey finalises $7.2 billion deal with UK for 20 Eurofighter Typhoon jets
The deal will include a weapons package alongside the aircraft, with deliveries expected from 2030.