Italy moves to procure third batch of 29 AW249 helicopters

30th October 2025 - 19:51 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The AW249 attack helicopter on display at Eurosatory 2024. (Photo: Giovanni Rasio)

The €1.22 billion (US$1.41 billion) follow-on order for the additional helicopters will complement the 19 AW249 already ordered by Italy.

Italy has begun efforts to procure a third batch of AW249 Fenice attack helicopters at a cost of €1.22 billion (US$1.41 billion) for the Italian Army, according to draft parliamentary documents submitted by the Italian Minister of Defence.

The proposed measure calls for the completion and development of the 29 AW249 helicopters to Full Operational Capability (FOC) configuration, along with the upgrade to FOC for the 19 platforms previously ordered.

If approved, the third phase of the programme, dubbed Nuovo Elicottero da Esplorazione e Scorta (NEES) or New Exploration and Escort Helicopter,  is expected to start in 2026 and conclude around 2032. Deliveries

