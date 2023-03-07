To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Italian Air Force's C-27J Spartan fleet to receive upgrade

7th March 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The C-27J Spartan is a tactical airlifter capable of transporting troops and cargo, airdropping paratroopers and materials and other missions. (Photo: Italian Air Force)

Leonardo will upgrade the Italian Air Force's C-27J Spartan fleet with a new avionics configuration, including mission computers, flight management and self-protection systems.

Leonardo and Armaereo, the Italian Defence Ministry of Air Force Armament and Airworthiness Directorate, have signed a contract to upgrade the avionics and systems of the Italian Air Force’s C-27J Spartan fleet.

The contract covers the development, integration, qualification and certification of a new avionics configuration, as well as upgrading the self-protection system and the flight simulator.

The first aircraft in this configuration will be delivered under the contract, with the possibility of retrofitting the remaining 11 aircraft.

The upgraded avionics suite will include new features such as the mission computer, the flight management system, head-up and head-down displays, radio

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us