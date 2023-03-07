Italian Air Force's C-27J Spartan fleet to receive upgrade
Leonardo and Armaereo, the Italian Defence Ministry of Air Force Armament and Airworthiness Directorate, have signed a contract to upgrade the avionics and systems of the Italian Air Force’s C-27J Spartan fleet.
The contract covers the development, integration, qualification and certification of a new avionics configuration, as well as upgrading the self-protection system and the flight simulator.
The first aircraft in this configuration will be delivered under the contract, with the possibility of retrofitting the remaining 11 aircraft.
The upgraded avionics suite will include new features such as the mission computer, the flight management system, head-up and head-down displays, radio
