Israel to gain additional support services from Lockheed Martin for F-35I Adir
Lockheed Martin is to provide extra engineering tool studies, weapons load trainer support, wind tunnel test and analysis services, weapons certification and project engineering services to Israel for the F-35I Adir programme.
The $8.18 million FMS contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command, announced by the DoD on 6 September, is scheduled for completion by September 2024.
Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (72%); Feltham in the UK (3%), and three locations in Israel: Nevatim Air Base (20%), Tel Nof Air Base (4%) and Tel Aviv (1%).
Israel in February 2015 ordered 50 F-35A multirole fighter aircraft (designated F-35I Adir in Israeli service) from Lockheed Martin via the FMS programme. According to Shephard Defence Insight, 25 more aircraft could be acquired by 2030.
