Israel shifts back to the Apache as UAV switch fails

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has been attempting to attain early delivery of 40 US-made Boeing AH-64E Apache combat helicopters. The development follows the failure of an attempt to prove that unmanned armed systems could be a fully capable replacement for combat helicopters.

Before the country’s war in Gaza began on 7 October 2023, the IAF had developed a service plan in which it intended to place more armed UAVs into service and gradually phase out the force’s existing fleet of AH-64As (designated Peten) and AH-64Ds (Saraf).

As the war evolved, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) found that fighting in