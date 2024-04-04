Israel bets big on India to enhance defence procurement
IAI has strengthened its defence partnership with India by focusing on MRSAM which has been jointly developed by the Israeli defence manufacturer and India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
A newly launched office for IAI’s 100% owned Indian subsidiary Aerospace Services India (ASI) in Delhi will provide maintenance, product support and upgrades for Israeli defence equipment in India. A facility on the outskirts of Delhi will be ready by the end of 2024 for maintenance, IAI officials confirmed.
Vice-Admiral B Sivakumar, controller of warship production and acquisition for the Indian Navy, said the branch had ordered MRSAM systems
