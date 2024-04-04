To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Israel bets big on India to enhance defence procurement

4th April 2024 - 20:05 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi

RSS

The Indian Navy has ordered around US$2.5 billion worth of MRSAM systems. (Photo: Indian MoD)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has enhanced its defence collaboration with India, focusing on joint development and support for the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MR-SAM) system, alongside the establishment of a dedicated local subsidiary for maintenance and upgrades.

IAI has strengthened its defence partnership with India by focusing on MRSAM which has been jointly developed by the Israeli defence manufacturer and India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).  

A newly launched office for IAI’s 100% owned Indian subsidiary Aerospace Services India (ASI) in Delhi will provide maintenance, product support and upgrades for Israeli defence equipment in India. A facility on the outskirts of Delhi will be ready by the end of 2024 for maintenance, IAI officials confirmed.

Vice-Admiral B Sivakumar, controller of warship production and acquisition for the Indian Navy, said the branch had ordered MRSAM systems

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us