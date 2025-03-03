To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Israel given go ahead for $3 billion in munitions and bulldozers from US

3rd March 2025 - 10:57 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

A Caterpillar D9 bulldozer in Gaza ploughing the surface to expose explosives. Israel has been approved to buy more D9s. (Photo: IDF)

The latest approvals of Foreign Military Sale (FMS) deals follows approvals early in February for Israel to buy US$660 million of AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and $6.7 billion for munitions, guidance kits, fuzes and munitions support.

The US Secretary of State has approved Israeli FMS requests for General Purpose (GP) bomb bodies and guidance kits, as well as D9R and D9T Caterpillar bulldozers.

The largest of the three FMS requests approved and notified to the US Congress has been estimated to be worth $2 billion for 35,529 Mk84 or BLU-117 GP bomb bodies, or a combination of both, and 4,000 I-2000 Penetrator warheads.

The deal also includes ancillary items such as spare parts, consumables and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2026.

The second munitions FMS approved is estimated to be

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

