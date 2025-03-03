Israel given go ahead for $3 billion in munitions and bulldozers from US

A Caterpillar D9 bulldozer in Gaza ploughing the surface to expose explosives. Israel has been approved to buy more D9s. (Photo: IDF)

The latest approvals of Foreign Military Sale (FMS) deals follows approvals early in February for Israel to buy US$660 million of AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and $6.7 billion for munitions, guidance kits, fuzes and munitions support.