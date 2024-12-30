Is Chinese naval air power ready for action?

Much has been made of China’s ambitions to become a full-spectrum ‘blue water’ naval power, with a necessarily potent embarked aviation arm. With new information emerging about the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) aircraft carriers and the fast jets they will deploy, it is timely to examine what role these assets will play, and how Beijing intends to integrate them into the wider fleet.

Around three years ago, the first images appeared of what was thought to be the PLAN’s new fighter aircraft. This was a wholly indigenous design, initially given the designation FC-31.

At the Zhuhai Airshow in November