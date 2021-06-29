Indonesian Navy receives ScanEagles from US

Miysis moves into the Middle East
Leonardo provides DIRCM system for Global 7500 aircraft.
The Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) has been receiving an allotment of ScanEagle 2 UAVs from the US.
Jalesveva Jayamahe TV, a channel associated with the TNI-AL, released a video on 21 June showing a ScanEagle 2 at an inauguration ceremony for a new unit that will operate these UAVs made by Boeing Insitu.
The unit in question is Skuadron Udara 700 (Aviation Squadron 700) based in Juanda Surabaya, also the home of the naval aviation headquarters. This particular unit will maintain and operate the UAVs.
On 31 May 2019, the US promised to supply eight ScanEagle 2 systems to the TNI-AL ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Leonardo provides DIRCM system for Global 7500 aircraft.
The second Global Hawk for Japan has flown, while production is under way of the UH-2 utility helicopter.
CH-53K deal for Sikorsky includes nine aircraft plus various support services.
USAF has placed an order worth $146 million for further installations of Northrop Grumman’s LAIRCM system.
Change is afoot for the French fleet of MQ-9 Reapers.
Japan has an indigenous 'loyal wingman' programme that will complement the future F-X fighter in the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.