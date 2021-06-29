To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Air Warfare

Indonesian Navy receives ScanEagles from US

29th June 2021 - 18:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The US is supplying eight ScanEagle 2 systems to the Indonesian Navy. (Gordon Arthur)

ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.

The Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) has been receiving an allotment of ScanEagle 2 UAVs from the US.

Jalesveva Jayamahe TV, a channel associated with the TNI-AL, released a video on 21 June showing a ScanEagle 2 at an inauguration ceremony for a new unit that will operate these UAVs made by Boeing Insitu.

The unit in question is Skuadron Udara 700 (Aviation Squadron 700) based in Juanda Surabaya, also the home of the naval aviation headquarters. This particular unit will maintain and operate the UAVs.

On 31 May 2019, the US promised to supply eight ScanEagle 2 systems to the TNI-AL ...

