Indonesia suspends Black Eagle MALE UAV programme

Indonesia has taken the decision to cancel its development programme for the Elang Hitam (Black Eagle) MALE UCAV, a military project that commenced seven years ago.

This suspension of this national strategic project demonstrates that developing a viable UAV is a far more complex undertaking than simply creating an airframe.

Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency will divert resources from the Black Eagle project towards civil programmes instead.

PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) had rolled out the first Elang Hitam prototype on 30 December 2019. Delayed by the impact of COVID-19, its maiden flight occurred from Cijulang Nusawiru Airport in Pangandaran,