Indonesia suspends Black Eagle MALE UAV programme
Indonesia has taken the decision to cancel its development programme for the Elang Hitam (Black Eagle) MALE UCAV, a military project that commenced seven years ago.
This suspension of this national strategic project demonstrates that developing a viable UAV is a far more complex undertaking than simply creating an airframe.
Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency will divert resources from the Black Eagle project towards civil programmes instead.
PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) had rolled out the first Elang Hitam prototype on 30 December 2019. Delayed by the impact of COVID-19, its maiden flight occurred from Cijulang Nusawiru Airport in Pangandaran,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
B-21 still makes ‘good progress’ towards possible first flight this year
The USAF says the B-21 Raider bomber — currently in the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase — is on track for initial deliveries in the mid-2020s.
-
How open avionics are enabling the next generation of air dominance (Studio)
Sixth-generation fighter platforms, their pilots and the future of allied air dominance will face more challenges than ever before, including a complex international security environment, rapidly evolving technologies, and scale from near-peer threats.
-
AeroVironment reveals all-electric UAS
The new all-electric AeroVironment UAS helicopter, named VAPOR 55 MX, has an increased endurance and expanded payload capacity.
-
MSPO 2022: Bidders emerge for Gryf programme
Two contenders are confirmed for the Polish Gryf programme to acquire an optionally armed MALE UAS.
-
US Marine Corps to receive spare parts for Reapers
Aircraft and ground control station spares are necessary for successful operation of USMC Reapers, says DoD.