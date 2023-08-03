To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Indonesia orders Anka UAVs from Turkiye

3rd August 2023 - 09:19 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Rockhampton

RSS

The three services of the Indonesian military will receive a total of a dozen Anka MALE UAVs from Turkiye. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Indonesia becomes the eighth customer for the Anka, as Turkiye further cements its positions as a major supplier of UAVs.

Indonesia is procuring a dozen Anka MALE UAVs from Turkish Aerospace, according to a social media post by the Indonesian MoD published on 31 July.

It revealed that a cooperation agreement worth $300 million had been signed on 3 February, some six months earlier. It added that the ‘contract is currently in the activation process’ with the country’s Ministry of Finance.

It also noted that the 12 Anka MALE UAVs would be delivered within 32 months of the contract becoming effective. The deal also includes training and flight simulators.

Although the MoD later deleted its social media post, the deal

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us