Indonesia orders Anka UAVs from Turkiye
Indonesia is procuring a dozen Anka MALE UAVs from Turkish Aerospace, according to a social media post by the Indonesian MoD published on 31 July.
It revealed that a cooperation agreement worth $300 million had been signed on 3 February, some six months earlier. It added that the ‘contract is currently in the activation process’ with the country’s Ministry of Finance.
It also noted that the 12 Anka MALE UAVs would be delivered within 32 months of the contract becoming effective. The deal also includes training and flight simulators.
Although the MoD later deleted its social media post, the deal
