Indonesia invests in Mirages to plug a fighter shortfall

A dozen Mirage 2000-5 fighters are destined for Indonesia after Jakarta sealed a €733 million ($802 million) deal for these third-hand aircraft from Qatar.

The Public Relations Bureau of the Indonesian MoD confirmed the news on 13 June. However, the air force later said the deal had been signed in January.

Funding for the nine single-seat Mirage 2000-5EDA and three twin-seat Mirage 2000-5DDA fighters will come from foreign loans approved by the Ministry of Finance. The contract includes 14 engines, three years of support services and crew training.

The Mirages will be delivered within two years of the contract signature date.

The Mirage 2000-5s will be stationed at Supadio Air Base in Pontianak, on the west coast of Kalimantan. This location permits quick access to the South China Sea. This air base’s 1st Air Squadron already possesses Hawk 109 trainer jets and Hawk 209 light combat aircraft.

Intermediaries for the deal included Defense Conseil International (DCI), a private French-owned company based in Qatar, and E-Systems Solutions, a Dubai-based company owned by a French businessman named Habib Boukharouba. The Czech enterprise Excalibur International also reportedly had a hand in facilitating the financial deal.

The Mirages, acquired by Qatar beginning in 1997 after previously serving in the French Air Force, are seen as a temporary solution for the Indonesian Air Force’s (TNI-AU) dramatic shortfall in fighters.

The TNI-AU said in a statement: ‘It is considered that the purchase of the ex-Qatari Air Force Mirage 2000-5 aircraft is the right step to meet the readiness requirements of the Indonesian Air Force.’

Nonetheless, this goes against the advice of President Joko Widodo, who repeatedly states he does not want the military to buy second-hand arms. However, the TNI-AU has not received new aircraft in a number of years.

Therefore, one wonders whether these Mirages are the best that the Indonesian Air Force could hope for. It is expensive to keep old Mirages flying, as the two other Asian users of India and Taiwan know all too well.

Indonesia has an eclectic palette when it comes to fighters. Russian-built Su-27s and Su-30s are facing operational difficulties due to the unavailability of spare parts, while the F-16A/B fleet is being modernised via an enhanced midlife upgrade and the Falcon STAR (Structural Augmentation Roadmap) programme.

Jakarta planned to buy the Russian Su-35, but that was stymied because of the threat of US sanctions. At one point several years ago, it was also considering Austrian Eurofighters, much to the surprise of Vienna.

The TNI-AU is awaiting six Rafales, with the first three due in January 2026. These had been ordered on 10 February 2022, with options for 36 extras. It is possible that Jakarta’s next order for Rafales will number 18 aircraft.

Indonesia is in discussions with the US for F-15EX fighters too. The US approved the sale of up to 36 F-15IDs, but eight is a more realistic number.

Indonesia wants ten fighter squadrons by 2024 – it currently has five (2x Hawks, 2x F-16s and 1x Su-27/Su-30). Obviously, this target is unattainable.

The country stutteringly recommenced payments to South Korea for the KF-21 Boramae that is under development in a supposedly joint development programme. Indonesia is supposed to cover 20% of project costs, but it suspended payments in January 2019 without explanation.

Jakarta restarted paying money in November 2022, and made another deposit in February. Before the end of this month, it is supposed to offer a new timetable for payments. However, it is some KRW800 billion ($627 million) in arrears.