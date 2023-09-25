Indigenous tethered UAVs to join Indian Army

Uncertainty with China on the Eastern Ladakh border has led the Directorate General of the Indian Army’s Armoured Corps to order 130 tethered UAVs valued at $30 million from five-year-old Bengaluru-based NewSpace Research and Technologies to augment intelligence and surveillance capabilities.

‘The induction of such new equipment will enhance the overall operational preparedness,’ said an army statement.

This is the Indian military’s first-ever order for tethered UAVs.

NewSpace will supply its tethered electric UAV called the Nimbus Scope. ‘This is a testament to the rapid engineering and prototyping effort as part of our next-generation missions and technologies vision,’ said the