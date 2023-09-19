India receives first C295 transport aircraft from Airbus

Airbus Defence and Space handed over the first C295 medium transport aircraft in flyaway condition to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Seville, Spain, on 13 September.

IAF ACM Vivek Ram Chaudhari and India’s Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K. Patnaik, attended the ceremony. This was the first of 56 C295Ws destined for the IAF.

Within a few days of the handover ceremony, the aircraft was to depart for Delhi on its ferry flight, with a joint IAF and Airbus crew in charge.

Jean-Brice Dumont, Airbus’ Head of Military Air Systems, commented: ‘It was only two years ago that we signed this