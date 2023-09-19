To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

India receives first C295 transport aircraft from Airbus

19th September 2023 - 00:36 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The first C295 was handed over to the Indian Air Force at a ceremony in Spain. (Photo: Airbus Defence and Space)

India has received its first C295 transporter, and efforts at home continue for AEW, special mission and tanker platforms to be converted from pre-owned airliners.

Airbus Defence and Space handed over the first C295 medium transport aircraft in flyaway condition to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Seville, Spain, on 13 September.

IAF ACM Vivek Ram Chaudhari and India’s Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K. Patnaik, attended the ceremony. This was the first of 56 C295Ws destined for the IAF.

Within a few days of the handover ceremony, the aircraft was to depart for Delhi on its ferry flight, with a joint IAF and Airbus crew in charge.

Jean-Brice Dumont, Airbus’ Head of Military Air Systems, commented: ‘It was only two years ago that we signed this

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us