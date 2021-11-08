India’s UCAV makes moves on the ground

Expal and Rafaut team up for airborne systems
French and Spanish companies sign teaming agreement during FEINDEF.
The SWiFT (Stealth Wing Flying Testbed), a scaled-down 1t technology demonstrator for India’s Ghatak UCAV, recently completed low-speed taxi trials at the Aeronautical Test Range in Karnataka for the Indian Air Force.
Powered by an NPO Saturn 36MT turbofan, the demonstrator could be flown in the next few months.
The SWiFT may have satisfied some cynics about the Ghatak’s viability. However, many experts question whether the Ghatak will fly as promised around 2024-25, before the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) takes flight in 2026. The two share stealth technologies.
The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) is also likely …
Potential FMS of AIM-120 AMRAAM would enhance the Saudi arsenal to meet the threat of cross-border missile attacks from Iran-backed rebels in Yemen.
Carolina Unmanned Vehicles has completed test support for the US Navy’s future aerostat communication solution.
Work continues on the final increment in the development of the P-8A maritime patrol aircraft.
Following years of development, the IMDO, Israeli Air Force and ELTA began inflation of one of the world’s largest aerostats.
Hindustan Aeronautics will upgrade Indian maritime patrol aircraft and provide LUH rotary-wing platforms.