India’s UCAV demonstrator makes its first flight
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully carried out the first flight of the Stealth Wing Flying Testbed (SWiFT), a scaled-down version of the 15t Ghatak UCAV, on 1 July.
Powered by an NPO Saturn 36MT turbofan engine, the SWiFT flying wing’s maiden flight occurred at the Chitradurga test range in the southern Indian state of Karnataka. The demonstrator performed taxi trials in September 2021.
The SWiFT has a vertical stabiliser to help ensure safety till it completes more flight trials. The tail will then be removed as per the original design.
