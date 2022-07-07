To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India’s UCAV demonstrator makes its first flight

7th July 2022 - 03:00 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

This is the SWiFT UAV demonstrator, though without the tail with which it was fitted during its maiden flight. (DRDO)

India has sent its stealthy UCAV demonstrator soaring into the air for the first time, but a lot of work lies ahead.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully carried out the first flight of the Stealth Wing Flying Testbed (SWiFT), a scaled-down version of the 15t Ghatak UCAV, on 1 July.

Powered by an NPO Saturn 36MT turbofan engine, the SWiFT flying wing’s maiden flight occurred at the Chitradurga test range in the southern Indian state of Karnataka. The demonstrator performed taxi trials in September 2021.

The SWiFT has a vertical stabiliser to help ensure safety till it completes more flight trials. The tail will then be removed as per the original design.

The airframe, undercarriage, flight control system and

