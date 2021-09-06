Indian Romeos to benefit from additional engineering

Lockheed Martin is providing extra engineering on MH-60R helicopters destined for India. (Photo: USN/Seaman Jeffery Southerland)

Lockheed Martin gains contract modification for MH-60Rs being provided to India.

Lockheed Martin is to provide non-recurring engineering for Phase II design and development of unique hardware and software for MH-60R anti-submarine warfare helicopters being supplied to India.

The FMS modification from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) is worth up to $208.11 million, the DoD announced on 3 September.

Work will be performed in Owego, New York (81%); and Stratford, Connecticut (19%), and is expected to be completed in September 2027.

Lockheed Martin is reconfiguring three Lot 14 MH-60Rs, initially destined for the USN, for the Indian Navy by March 2022.

NAVAIR stated on 21 April 2021 that the first Indian MH-60R had performed its maiden flight.