Indian Romeos to benefit from additional engineering

Hypersonic missile programme gears up for PDR
Australian-US SCIFiRE programme aims to result in a precision strike missile capable of travelling at Mach 5.
Lockheed Martin is to provide non-recurring engineering for Phase II design and development of unique hardware and software for MH-60R anti-submarine warfare helicopters being supplied to India.
The FMS modification from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) is worth up to $208.11 million, the DoD announced on 3 September.
Work will be performed in Owego, New York (81%); and Stratford, Connecticut (19%), and is expected to be completed in September 2027.
Lockheed Martin is reconfiguring three Lot 14 MH-60Rs, initially destined for the USN, for the Indian Navy by March 2022.
NAVAIR stated on 21 April 2021 that the first Indian MH-60R had performed its maiden flight.
A demonstration MUM-T flight in late August involved an MQ-20 Avenger and a modified King Air 200.
Mirage 2000D RMV aircraft have been tested in Djibouti, with a view to deploy them on operational missions from Niger in 2022.
Two days of flights between the UK and the Netherlands were part of a broader capability demonstration programme.
Israeli F-16 wing production line established in the 1980s resumes work.
Kazakhstan becomes the latest country to order the A400M.