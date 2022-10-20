Indian Army issues call for more UAVs
The Indian Army has released a technical and commercial proposal to procure 163 logistics UAVs with a payload of more than 15kg for high-altitude operations.
Another RfP for 200 medium-altitude UAVs weighing more than 100kg and with a minimum payload capacity of 20kg was also released simultaneously on 17 October.
Both appeared through the fast-track procedure as emergency procurements. The deadline for submissions is 16 November.
Both types require a range of 10km and must be at least 60% indigenous.
Separately, an acceptance of necessity for five sets of swarming surveillance and armed UAVs for desert and plains operations, plus
