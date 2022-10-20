To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indian Army issues call for more UAVs

20th October 2022 - 03:00 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

The facility in India for manufacture of the Hermes is the only one of its kind outside Israel. (Photo: Adani Defence and Aerospace)

The Indian military has released a batch of RfPs, EoIs and notifications for a range of urgently needed UAV types.

The Indian Army has released a technical and commercial proposal to procure 163 logistics UAVs with a payload of more than 15kg for high-altitude operations.

Another RfP for 200 medium-altitude UAVs weighing more than 100kg and with a minimum payload capacity of 20kg was also released simultaneously on 17 October.

Both appeared through the fast-track procedure as emergency procurements. The deadline for submissions is 16 November.

Both types require a range of 10km and must be at least 60% indigenous.

Separately, an acceptance of necessity for five sets of swarming surveillance and armed UAVs for desert and plains operations, plus

Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

